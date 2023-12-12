Previous
Just gets better every year. by beverley365
Photo 619

Just gets better every year.

Just imagine…

This tree, well a tree like it was alive 200 million years ago and rubbed shoulders with the dinosaurs.

Its spine-like needles acted as protection from ancient grazing animals now long extinct.
It can live for 1,000 years and grows to 50m high with a trunk diameter of over 3m. Its large seeds, pinones, take two years to mature.

My neighbours think I’m crazy 🤪 Cypriots don’t take photo of flowers, fruit or trees…. although they love seeing when I pass on foot.

Life is so much more on foot!
We whizz around in cars and often just don’t feel the beauty of our local nature.



Beverley

Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Dione Giorgio
That's one really majestic tree. Beautiful capture of it. I totally agree with you that the best way to enjoy what's around you is going on foot.
December 12th, 2023  
