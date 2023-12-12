Just gets better every year.

Just imagine…



This tree, well a tree like it was alive 200 million years ago and rubbed shoulders with the dinosaurs.



Its spine-like needles acted as protection from ancient grazing animals now long extinct.

It can live for 1,000 years and grows to 50m high with a trunk diameter of over 3m. Its large seeds, pinones, take two years to mature.



My neighbours think I’m crazy 🤪 Cypriots don’t take photo of flowers, fruit or trees…. although they love seeing when I pass on foot.



Life is so much more on foot!

We whizz around in cars and often just don’t feel the beauty of our local nature.







