Previous
Looking straight ahead - looking behind me by beverley365
Photo 618

Looking straight ahead - looking behind me

Thunderstorms and lightening the most unusual weather ever for this time of year.
On a positive note the dust will be washed away and I’ll get creative and spit spot my many thousands of photos ha ha

This is yeroskipou very much a locals beach
swimming is wonderful however not to go out far as the currents are extremely strong. There are plenty of warnings of rip tides
The only good thing about breakwaters is they remind the tourists to be close to the beach.

The new housing estates growing in numbers and so quickly look pretty from afar.

11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise