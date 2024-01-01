Sign up
Previous
Photo 639
joyeuses fêtes de fin d'année - happy new year celebrations
Wishing you all a very happy healthy 2024.
For me spending time with my sons has been utterly priceless. My eldest son is a sushi whizz and oh boy ‘what a treat’.
Giggling and acting our shoes size was unforgettable 🤣😂
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking collage. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific collection of photos of your son at work. I think it really captures his passion for what he is doing.
January 1st, 2024
