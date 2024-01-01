Previous
joyeuses fêtes de fin d'année - happy new year celebrations by beverley365
Photo 639

joyeuses fêtes de fin d'année - happy new year celebrations

Wishing you all a very happy healthy 2024.

For me spending time with my sons has been utterly priceless. My eldest son is a sushi whizz and oh boy ‘what a treat’.
Giggling and acting our shoes size was unforgettable 🤣😂
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking collage. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific collection of photos of your son at work. I think it really captures his passion for what he is doing.
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise