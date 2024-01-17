Sharing the love of ‘Sour Dough’

The bakery where my young Son works offer and invite fun learning experiences to children…

The Master patisserie Chef makes it happen.

It’s very hands on & the children get to make/play with dough and take their achievements home.



The children were asked to draw a picture of their experiences in the bakery.



The best 3 drawings will win a prize!

These were the winners:

So,.. the top photo was drawn by Lená 5 yrs

Bottom left by Iris 8 yrs

Bottom right Abigail 10



When I say the shop windows were beautifully full of children’s work I’m not exaggerating &

every child won a prize.



Flout - water - salt - yeast = Bakers make the world smell better.