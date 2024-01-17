Previous
Sharing the love of ‘Sour Dough’ by beverley365
Photo 657

Sharing the love of ‘Sour Dough’

The bakery where my young Son works offer and invite fun learning experiences to children…
The Master patisserie Chef makes it happen.
It’s very hands on & the children get to make/play with dough and take their achievements home.

The children were asked to draw a picture of their experiences in the bakery.

The best 3 drawings will win a prize!
These were the winners:
So,.. the top photo was drawn by Lená 5 yrs
Bottom left by Iris 8 yrs
Bottom right Abigail 10

When I say the shop windows were beautifully full of children’s work I’m not exaggerating &
every child won a prize.

Flout - water - salt - yeast = Bakers make the world smell better.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Budding artists, I love it! And yes, there's nothing like the smells from a bakery!
January 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
What a lovely idea.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise