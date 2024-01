A natural shallow swimming pool no chemicals

When it’s warm the locals have 45 mins playing with full supervision 2 lifeguards always present when it’s open. There’s also a slightly deeper spot for swimming lessons.



I’m stood on the bridge and behind me is almost swamp liked pool with a constant flow of water meaning this is a natural pool!

Amazing that it’s here and available to all & Free! It’s a Macron initiative which opened last summer… Brilliant