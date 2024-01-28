Previous
Peeping through the holes… by beverley365
Peeping through the holes…

Where ever we look there is beauty in everything even where we least expect.
I wonder what could be on the other side?
We’ll discover tomorrow…
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Beverley

Diana ace
that looks like such an interesting gate.
January 28th, 2024  
