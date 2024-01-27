Previous
Lovely to hear the sounds of clip clop clippity-clop as i get off the metro by beverley365
Photo 667

Lovely to hear the sounds of clip clop clippity-clop as i get off the metro

Striding back hearing these sounds i felt so happy, as they waved and passed by i took a few shots
My arms filled with bread and vegetables ha ha Yesterday afternoon was chilly with glorious sunshine.

Still haven’t began my to do list although nothing urgent - maybe today… maybe not
27th January 2024

