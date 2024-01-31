Previous
Looking up… by beverley365
Photo 671

Looking up…

Walking through the squares little garden on my way to see my son at the bakery,
A gloomy sky so decided to ‘look up’.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Really cool pov
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Love the shapes and lines.
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise