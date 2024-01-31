Sign up
Previous
Photo 671
Looking up…
Walking through the squares little garden on my way to see my son at the bakery,
A gloomy sky so decided to ‘look up’.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
820
photos
72
followers
78
following
183% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
29th January 2024 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Really cool pov
January 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Love the shapes and lines.
January 31st, 2024
