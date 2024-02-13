Sign up
Fashion and sport, from one podium to another
In the run-up to the 2024 Olympic Games, the Paris Museum of Decorative Arts presents, from September 20, 2023 to April 7, 2024.
fascinating links that unite fashion and sport, from Antiquity to the present day.
Looking up at the entrance… WoW
13th February 2024
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
ILCE-6400
11th February 2024 1:20pm
Jessica Eby
That is a really cool display, and sounds like an interesting exhibit!
February 13th, 2024
Wylie
ace
I thought you had flipped the pic until I read your text. How cool!
February 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
That sure looks amazing, great shadows too.
February 13th, 2024
