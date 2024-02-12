Previous
Incredible to see the exterior decorations on the Pavillon de Marsan by beverley365
Photo 683

Incredible to see the exterior decorations on the Pavillon de Marsan

When I saw the hidden sculptures and animals positioned in view under the roof I was inspired to learn about it.

The pavilion is adorned with abundant architectural sculpture, as with other parts of Lefuel's work at the Louvre. An unusual feature is the use of copper for the wings of an allegorical winged lion above the southern pediment facing the Carrousel Garden, created by Théodore-Charles Gruyère in 1878.
This is top centre you can see the green wings.

The Arts Décoratifs Library opened in 1904 and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs opened in May 1905.

We visited 3 exhibitions and they were simply jaw dropping.

12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Beverley

