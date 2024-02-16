And then my heart with pleasure fills and dances with the daffodils. William Wordsworth

The first signs of spring, standing strong and proud like soldiers. A lovely light fragrance



How interesting to discover…



Daffodils first originated in Greece and were cultivated there and in ancient Rome around 200 – 300 BC. Their Latin name is Narcissus; the name of a handsome young man in Ancient Greece who was told not to ever look at his reflection by the gods. Despite the warnings, he paid no attention and was turned into a daffodil because of his vanity.