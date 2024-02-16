Previous
And then my heart with pleasure fills and dances with the daffodils. William Wordsworth by beverley365
And then my heart with pleasure fills and dances with the daffodils. William Wordsworth

The first signs of spring, standing strong and proud like soldiers. A lovely light fragrance

Daffodils first originated in Greece and were cultivated there and in ancient Rome around 200 – 300 BC. Their Latin name is Narcissus; the name of a handsome young man in Ancient Greece who was told not to ever look at his reflection by the gods. Despite the warnings, he paid no attention and was turned into a daffodil because of his vanity.
Beverley

a lovely image - and a lovely narrative to go with it.
February 16th, 2024  
