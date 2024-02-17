Previous
It’s a glorious sunny morning, as I lock the door and look left these delicate flowers are out. It wasn’t until I did a close shot I realised how very beautiful the bells are. Really put a smile on my face.

There called Leucojum
they look a lot like large Snowdrops (Galanthus species), or perhaps very tiny umbrellas dangling above the strap-shaped leaves. The flowers are pendulous white bells with gently flared edges, and green dots mark the tips of the lightly scalloped petals fortunately they thrive in ordinary garden soil with lots of weeds… ha ha
