a flower that symbolises friendship. by beverley365
a flower that symbolises friendship.

Planted in our garden by Socrates and Marro
This time every year they pop up and fill their space with the most beautiful fragrance.

Symbolically, freesias are also known to represent trust, faithfulness and the spirit of adventure. They can be given as a gesture of appreciation or used to convey the message of a new beginning.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Beverley

@beverley365
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely friendship flowers
March 1st, 2024  
