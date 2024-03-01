Sign up
Previous
Photo 701
a flower that symbolises friendship.
Planted in our garden by Socrates and Marro
This time every year they pop up and fill their space with the most beautiful fragrance.
Symbolically, freesias are also known to represent trust, faithfulness and the spirit of adventure. They can be given as a gesture of appreciation or used to convey the message of a new beginning.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely friendship flowers
March 1st, 2024
