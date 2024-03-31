Previous
A virtuoso ceramist, the artist graduated from the National School of Art and Design in Nancy.
Photo 731

A virtuoso ceramist, the artist graduated from the National School of Art and Design in Nancy.

Just passing by,.. flash back instantly to reading Peter Rabbit for years… which my sons loved so Much.

I was interested to google his other work & discover his passion.

His first monographic exhibition
“ When the rain comes”
To be held from March 1st at 15 Rue du Louvre.

Born in 1995, Rémy Pommeret summons Bernard Palissy, Harry Potter and Total Recall to create a dreamlike bestiary.
Beverley

Dione Giorgio
Sweet sculpture. Would love to have him in a prime place in my garden. I have never heard of the artist but his work looks wonderful.
March 31st, 2024  
