Photo 732
Thanks to the beauty, charm of a district that still possesses that elusive French flair
The mural was striking to see, it wasn’t until I looked at my photos and saw the detail of the newspaper & tulips so clear and sharp.
Very Impressive to see.
A gloomy rainy morning however fresh and bright.
Busy people going about their day, lots of interesting faces.
I’m really enjoying discovering Paris…
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
942
photos
84
followers
95
following
200% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th March 2024 1:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Judith Johnson
ace
Very creative and so vibrant
April 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a great street shot and wall art.
April 1st, 2024
