Thanks to the beauty, charm of a district that still possesses that elusive French flair by beverley365
Photo 732

The mural was striking to see, it wasn’t until I looked at my photos and saw the detail of the newspaper & tulips so clear and sharp.
Very Impressive to see.

A gloomy rainy morning however fresh and bright.
Busy people going about their day, lots of interesting faces.

I’m really enjoying discovering Paris…
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Judith Johnson ace
Very creative and so vibrant
April 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great street shot and wall art.
April 1st, 2024  
