ministere de la culture by beverley365
Photo 733

ministere de la culture

An intriguing arty facade which caught my eye as I put my umbrella up…

French culture is most commonly associated with Paris, which is a center of fashion, cuisine, art and architecture, life outside of the City of Lights is very different and varies by region.

France doesn't just have culture; the word "culture" is actually French.

It was created in France in 1959 by President Charles de Gaulle. .
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
