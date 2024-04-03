The Bourse de commerce is a building in Paris, originally used as a place to negotiate the trade of grain and other commodities,

A museum in motion



I haven’t visited yet, it looks absolutely breathtaking! With eye watering exhibitions.



I’m so glad I passed by & stopped to take photos.



Open to everyone and to every kind of art, from works that already form part of the canon of contemporary art to the newest emerging artists, the Bourse de Commerce — Pinault Collection hosts a large number of events and exhibitions within its walls.



My umbrella is being used a lot! It’s a woolly hat day today