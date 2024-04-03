Previous
The Bourse de commerce is a building in Paris, originally used as a place to negotiate the trade of grain and other commodities, by beverley365
Photo 734

The Bourse de commerce is a building in Paris, originally used as a place to negotiate the trade of grain and other commodities,

A museum in motion

I haven’t visited yet, it looks absolutely breathtaking! With eye watering exhibitions.

I’m so glad I passed by & stopped to take photos.

Open to everyone and to every kind of art, from works that already form part of the canon of contemporary art to the newest emerging artists, the Bourse de Commerce — Pinault Collection hosts a large number of events and exhibitions within its walls.

My umbrella is being used a lot! It’s a woolly hat day today
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a wonderful capture of these beautiful and ornate decorated buildings,
April 3rd, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful architecture!
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise