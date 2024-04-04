Previous
A beautiful bright rainy day… by beverley365
A beautiful bright rainy day…

Cafe Josephine is vibrant restaurant dedicated to the legacy of the legendary singer, dancer and actress… Josephine baker

Who moved to Paris in 1925 and became one of the biggest French stars of the last century?

My umbrella & I sightseeing in the Louvre district.
It looks like a beautiful cafe. The rainy day light is beautiful.
April 4th, 2024  
