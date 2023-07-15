Previous
Miami Beach bar by beverley365
20 / 365

Miami Beach bar

And breath…
Time to meet a friend for a small beer, a giggle and a sense of humour.

This lovely bar opened a couple of years ago I’m happy it’s still ticking over.
15th July 2023

Beverley

