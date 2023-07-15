Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Miami Beach bar
And breath…
Time to meet a friend for a small beer, a giggle and a sense of humour.
This lovely bar opened a couple of years ago I’m happy it’s still ticking over.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
15th July 2023 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bar
,
miami
,
pafos.
