Watering the dogs…

We have extreme heat, my lovely neighbours are with the grandparents polis, so I’m keeping a close eye on the dogs.

The new houses are built surrounded by concrete, so when it’s so hot it’s really dangerous for pets and children.
Adonis & Helene are constantly spraying the ground to cool it.

Palms and bushy plants are always used for shade.

My little house was 1 of 3 on this mountain in the early 90’s… surrounded with trees and fab garden which is always full of birds, bees & cicadas.

I feel very grateful to have spent special time here.

Back to the watering for me…..
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Beverley

