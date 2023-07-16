Watering the dogs…

We have extreme heat, my lovely neighbours are with the grandparents polis, so I’m keeping a close eye on the dogs.



The new houses are built surrounded by concrete, so when it’s so hot it’s really dangerous for pets and children.

Adonis & Helene are constantly spraying the ground to cool it.



Palms and bushy plants are always used for shade.



My little house was 1 of 3 on this mountain in the early 90’s… surrounded with trees and fab garden which is always full of birds, bees & cicadas.



I feel very grateful to have spent special time here.



Back to the watering for me…..