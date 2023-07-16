Sign up
21 / 365
Watering the dogs…
We have extreme heat, my lovely neighbours are with the grandparents polis, so I’m keeping a close eye on the dogs.
The new houses are built surrounded by concrete, so when it’s so hot it’s really dangerous for pets and children.
Adonis & Helene are constantly spraying the ground to cool it.
Palms and bushy plants are always used for shade.
My little house was 1 of 3 on this mountain in the early 90’s… surrounded with trees and fab garden which is always full of birds, bees & cicadas.
I feel very grateful to have spent special time here.
Back to the watering for me…..
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
487
photos
26
followers
34
following
Harry J Benson
ace
Cute
July 16th, 2023
