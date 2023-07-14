Sign up
Do you remember…
I want to say ‘in the old days’.however when we were a little younger
We would discover alsorts of delights in rockpools… and indeed local streams
Unfortunately there’s no life? Nothing ? Annoyingly apart from ldaily itter and the passing boats trash
We have regular cleanups, local people who care, amazing how much we collect in just a few hours.
An ongoing challenge.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
reminiscing
