Do you remember… by beverley365
19 / 365

Do you remember…

I want to say ‘in the old days’.however when we were a little younger
We would discover alsorts of delights in rockpools… and indeed local streams

Unfortunately there’s no life? Nothing ? Annoyingly apart from ldaily itter and the passing boats trash

We have regular cleanups, local people who care, amazing how much we collect in just a few hours.
An ongoing challenge.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Beverley

