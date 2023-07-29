Sign up
New coast path
Dimma beach - I loved this coastal walk really charming… all change
It has a new concrete path and sadly today no shade 🤣. We’ve gone from scrubland, trees bushes & rocks to an open path.
It feels hotter when your walking on concrete especially in flip flops.
Now I know why it’s empty. Anyway I had fun
29th July 2023
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Tags
coast
,
walk
