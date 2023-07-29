Previous
New coast path by beverley365
31 / 365

New coast path

Dimma beach - I loved this coastal walk really charming… all change

It has a new concrete path and sadly today no shade 🤣. We’ve gone from scrubland, trees bushes & rocks to an open path.
It feels hotter when your walking on concrete especially in flip flops.

Now I know why it’s empty. Anyway I had fun
Beverley

