Previous
30 / 365
34’ feels like 40
Jeepers…. In other words hot 🥵
I’m an early bird so swimming & snorkelling before neighbours wake, chat & giggle with locals n the sea - hosepipe shower on the beach - fabulously cold.
Off to buy pain au raisin for my chemist friends who are exhausted
This view is from the shop front, I stopped my little car and quickly took it, I was STUNNED at the dust.
Which is coming from Africa & Middle East.
I’m working from home so will be inside…. 😅
I don’t use the air con - they’ll be a little flow of breeze.
Anyway saunas are good for you!
28th July 2023
28th July 2023
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
4
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
ILCE-6400
28th July 2023 8:04am
life
the
live
to
everyday
make
full.
count.
