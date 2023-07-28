Previous
34’ feels like 40

Jeepers…. In other words hot 🥵

I’m an early bird so swimming & snorkelling before neighbours wake, chat & giggle with locals n the sea - hosepipe shower on the beach - fabulously cold.

Off to buy pain au raisin for my chemist friends who are exhausted

This view is from the shop front, I stopped my little car and quickly took it, I was STUNNED at the dust.
Which is coming from Africa & Middle East.

I’m working from home so will be inside…. 😅
I don’t use the air con - they’ll be a little flow of breeze.

Anyway saunas are good for you!
Beverley

Beverley
