A soaking water mist on the roof
I returned home and within a heart beat sensed something was a miss? I saw a fine mist of water floating down…
The water pipe on the roof had ‘burst’.
I turned the water off at my mains …. Made a coffee sat under the Jasmine arch and… took a at least 30 mins to … breath.
Got my ladder out and investigated oh boy? How lucky though…
My neighbours friend asked what was I doing? So funny I literally laughed and said ‘oh a spot of sunbathing’ 🤣. Naughty I know.
Such lovely young Boz - made call and his mate came & fixed it. Really lovely Hungarian crowd.
I feel very blessed to have them next door, occasionally I cook and they make the cocktails.
We have ongoing challenges with the water pipes…were now too populated to cope with the demand.
27th July 2023
