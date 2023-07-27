A soaking water mist on the roof

I returned home and within a heart beat sensed something was a miss? I saw a fine mist of water floating down…

The water pipe on the roof had ‘burst’.



I turned the water off at my mains …. Made a coffee sat under the Jasmine arch and… took a at least 30 mins to … breath.



Got my ladder out and investigated oh boy? How lucky though…

My neighbours friend asked what was I doing? So funny I literally laughed and said ‘oh a spot of sunbathing’ 🤣. Naughty I know.



Such lovely young Boz - made call and his mate came & fixed it. Really lovely Hungarian crowd.



I feel very blessed to have them next door, occasionally I cook and they make the cocktails.



We have ongoing challenges with the water pipes…were now too populated to cope with the demand.