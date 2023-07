Agia Paraskevi Byzantine Church - Geroskipou

9th century Byzantine church - a five-domed, three-aisled, barrel-vaulted basilica, making it one of only two such churches on the whole island, and a significant example of Byzantine architecture. Absolutely Beautiful! Inside & out.



Church’s are only open if the priest is present, otherwise all are closed. Sad times

Because of vandalism- theft - disrespect.

Hard to believe? I guess this is the world we live in.



The next village to where I live, I visit for the sour dough 😋