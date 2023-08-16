Sign up
49 / 365
Rural Cyprus - pure calm
Looking at the island from the sea is a favourite pastime of mine, I swim out the the breakwaters sit on a rock and day dream.
All of the territory of Cyprus is classified as ‘intermediate rural area’.
There 34,740 small family farms which feed their families. 60% producing citrus fruit, olives or grapes.
1st Jan 2023 - Ave wage increased to €940
The estimate of British expats 50,000 prior to brexit.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
