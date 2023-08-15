Sign up
Previous
48 / 365
Passing by a fond memory…
The Anassa - My youngest son worked here as a chef 2016
Got a super promotion, but more importantly found romance, she was a beauty, a talented parisian pastry chef.
Oooo happy memories
I loooove romance.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
