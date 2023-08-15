Previous
Passing by a fond memory…

The Anassa - My youngest son worked here as a chef 2016
Got a super promotion, but more importantly found romance, she was a beauty, a talented parisian pastry chef.

Oooo happy memories
I loooove romance.
