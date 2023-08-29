Previous
Please sir can I have some more by beverley365
62 / 365

Please sir can I have some more

More…. Couldn’t resist I loved Oliver.

I’ve always enjoyed growing fruit & vegetables,

My first fig this year I’ve got 7 left which are green sooo fingers crossed

The verdict - very sweet sooo delicious, a little traditional yoghurt gave a good balance.

The crazy temperatures and lack of water is causing great disappointment for the gardner’s


Beverley

Dixie Goode ace
I love tree-ripened figs. I was nearly 30 before I ever had a fig that wasn’t in a Newton.
August 29th, 2023  
