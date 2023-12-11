Previous
Next
Only in Cyprus would you see this? Zoom in to see the balancing boys ‘Crazy danger’. by beverley365
105 / 365

Only in Cyprus would you see this? Zoom in to see the balancing boys ‘Crazy danger’.

Health & safety regulations? What’s that?
Happily a couple of hours later these young chaps were safe on the ground drinking coffee and eating sarnies.
I checked - couldn’t help myself…

Walking around the village and to the top off the hill has been such fun, amazing how many Cypriots are sitting on their front steps trimming vegetables, one of my favourite tasks with Maroula & sacrâtes, today I chatted with 3 lovely locals whom I knew and knew my parents…
Wonderful memories…
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise