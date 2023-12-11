Only in Cyprus would you see this? Zoom in to see the balancing boys ‘Crazy danger’.

Health & safety regulations? What’s that?

Happily a couple of hours later these young chaps were safe on the ground drinking coffee and eating sarnies.

I checked - couldn’t help myself…



Walking around the village and to the top off the hill has been such fun, amazing how many Cypriots are sitting on their front steps trimming vegetables, one of my favourite tasks with Maroula & sacrâtes, today I chatted with 3 lovely locals whom I knew and knew my parents…

Wonderful memories…