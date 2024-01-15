Keeping in the theme of Love ❤️

Whilst I’m not a shopper, I’m a passionate window shopper, all things vintage & adore florists.



This shop was next to the most incredible chocolate shop - both fortunately closed 🤣



True love means standing by each other’s side. Whether in success or failure, happiness or distress,



Love & compassion are necessities, not luxuries.

Without them humanity cannot survive.

Dalai Lama



I hope & think positively of world peace

