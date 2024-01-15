Previous
Keeping in the theme of Love ❤️ by beverley365
127 / 365

Keeping in the theme of Love ❤️

Whilst I’m not a shopper, I’m a passionate window shopper, all things vintage & adore florists.

This shop was next to the most incredible chocolate shop - both fortunately closed 🤣

True love means standing by each other’s side. Whether in success or failure, happiness or distress,

Love & compassion are necessities, not luxuries.
Without them humanity cannot survive.
Dalai Lama

I hope & think positively of world peace
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
34% complete

