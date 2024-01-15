Sign up
127 / 365
Keeping in the theme of Love ❤️
Whilst I’m not a shopper, I’m a passionate window shopper, all things vintage & adore florists.
This shop was next to the most incredible chocolate shop - both fortunately closed 🤣
True love means standing by each other’s side. Whether in success or failure, happiness or distress,
Love & compassion are necessities, not luxuries.
Without them humanity cannot survive.
Dalai Lama
I hope & think positively of world peace
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
782
photos
69
followers
74
following
34% complete
