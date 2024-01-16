Mum, can you pick up a few cans of Sardines…

Oh boy What a choice?

I must have spent 15 mins looking at all of them then taking photos which really made the staff giggle? Of which I sent to Brett and asked which he’d like… you choose mum we’ll eat any…



I have quickly learnt so much about sardines, from these beautiful colourful tins, to the slimy fish…



The Pacific sardine population has declined 95 percent since 2006 and it is now below the minimum level required to support a commercial fishery (called the “cutoff”).



In France, the first preserved french canned food to be developed on a large scale was sardines. In 1824, Pierre-Joseph Colin founded the first sardine cannery in Nantes.



From one sentence I feel like I’ve been on a ‘sardine run’. Ooooo if only



