Live your life being vintage fabulous

I spent a lot of my childhood with my great aunt who was a seamstress and made silk lingerie for rather rich ladies and my gran who made shammy leather gloves - for tiny hands …I think women were very slender in the 1900’s - I have her cardboard patterns.

I inherited tins & tins of amazing buttons and wonderful sewing memories.



So, rather than keep them in the tins in a cupboard for another few decades I decided to be creative… voila!