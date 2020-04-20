Previous
Next
Montana Homestead Ranch House by bjywamer
58 / 365

Montana Homestead Ranch House

20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Beautiful scenery and you have really done it justice with your photo
April 21st, 2020  
Barb ace
@amyk Thank you, Amy! I had taken a winter photo of this old homestead from a different perspective and have been wanting to stop and capture it from this perspective for awhile now. Finally remembered to mention it to my husband as we were driving home from town today, so he kindly pulled over at a wide spot in the road so I could take the photo. The horses being there were a bonus! :-)
April 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise