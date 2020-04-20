Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
58 / 365
Montana Homestead Ranch House
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
989
photos
39
followers
66
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Latest from all albums
369
266
57
250
58
267
370
251
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th April 2020 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
houses
,
structures
,
historic
,
montana
amyK
ace
Beautiful scenery and you have really done it justice with your photo
April 21st, 2020
Barb
ace
@amyk
Thank you, Amy! I had taken a winter photo of this old homestead from a different perspective and have been wanting to stop and capture it from this perspective for awhile now. Finally remembered to mention it to my husband as we were driving home from town today, so he kindly pulled over at a wide spot in the road so I could take the photo. The horses being there were a bonus! :-)
April 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close