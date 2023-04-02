Sign up
339 / 365
Purposefully Striding
This goose looks intent on a destination; but the truth is that it was walking carefully across the icy surface that was beginning to thaw.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Very much appreciated!
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Overflow...
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st April 2023 10:10am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
spring
,
geese
,
waterfowl
,
montana
Dawn
ace
A nice image
April 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot.
April 4th, 2023
