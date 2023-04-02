Previous
Next
Purposefully Striding by bjywamer
339 / 365

Purposefully Striding

This goose looks intent on a destination; but the truth is that it was walking carefully across the icy surface that was beginning to thaw.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Very much appreciated!
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice image
April 4th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot.
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise