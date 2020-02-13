Previous
All Lined Up by bkbinthecity
All Lined Up

Walking around downtown l came across these round objects set in place as decorative pieces in the front of a building and decided to include them in the weekly theme
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
