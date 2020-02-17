Sign up
Photo 3082
Back To School
Today was our Family Day holiday here in Alberta. That means the students at MacEwan University Alberta College campus will be back to school tomorrow.
I took this picture on our way home from lunch out yesterday
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3082
photos
332
followers
385
following
844% complete
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
16th February 2020 3:24pm
Tags
school
,
college
,
architecture
,
building
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I like the way the camera has distorted the building somewhat. Usually it's better to correct that but here, I think it works better to leave it as is. Nice shot!
February 18th, 2020
