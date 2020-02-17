Previous
Back To School by bkbinthecity
Back To School

Today was our Family Day holiday here in Alberta. That means the students at MacEwan University Alberta College campus will be back to school tomorrow.
I took this picture on our way home from lunch out yesterday
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I like the way the camera has distorted the building somewhat. Usually it's better to correct that but here, I think it works better to leave it as is. Nice shot!
February 18th, 2020  
