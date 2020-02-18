Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3083
The View
Today l took Melody to her appointment at the Thrombosis Clinic to follow up on her blood clot from December.
It was a good report and the doctor was pleased with her recovery thus far.
While l was there l took some pictures from the parkade
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3083
photos
332
followers
385
following
844% complete
View this month »
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
18th February 2020 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
skyline
,
cityscape
Diana
ace
lovely crisp scene and sunburst.
February 19th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Beautiful winter view
February 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close