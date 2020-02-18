Previous
The View by bkbinthecity
Today l took Melody to her appointment at the Thrombosis Clinic to follow up on her blood clot from December.
It was a good report and the doctor was pleased with her recovery thus far.
While l was there l took some pictures from the parkade
bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
lovely crisp scene and sunburst.
February 19th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Beautiful winter view
February 19th, 2020  
