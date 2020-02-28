Previous
The View From Our Room by bkbinthecity
The View From Our Room

Melody and l decided to treat ourselves this weekend. We checked into the Hotel Macdonald for a couple of nights of R & R.
Our room is on the seventh floor overlooking the river valley.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
what a lovely view.
February 29th, 2020  
Sandy Z W ace
WOW that’s a breathtaking view. What a fun weekend!
February 29th, 2020  
