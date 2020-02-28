Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3093
The View From Our Room
Melody and l decided to treat ourselves this weekend. We checked into the Hotel Macdonald for a couple of nights of R & R.
Our room is on the seventh floor overlooking the river valley.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3093
photos
329
followers
385
following
847% complete
View this month »
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
28th February 2020 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lights
,
river
,
city
,
valley
Diana
ace
what a lovely view.
February 29th, 2020
Sandy Z W
ace
WOW that’s a breathtaking view. What a fun weekend!
February 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close