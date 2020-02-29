Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3094
Winter Returns
We woke up to a light snowfall this morning. This is the view from the lounge on the seventh floor
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3094
photos
329
followers
385
following
847% complete
View this month »
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th February 2020 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
weather
Diane Owens
ace
Nice shot! Great view.
March 1st, 2020
Diana
ace
it looks really cold and wet, not much traffic around. I am sure you cannot wait for spring to finally make an appearance. nice shot of your view.
March 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close