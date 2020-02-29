Previous
Winter Returns by bkbinthecity
Photo 3094

Winter Returns

We woke up to a light snowfall this morning. This is the view from the lounge on the seventh floor
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
847% complete

Diane Owens ace
Nice shot! Great view.
March 1st, 2020  
Diana ace
it looks really cold and wet, not much traffic around. I am sure you cannot wait for spring to finally make an appearance. nice shot of your view.
March 1st, 2020  
