Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3096
Closed For Business
Here is one of my favorite pics from our weekend getaway. The patio is closed because it is winter but l think it made for a great shot. By the way this shot is SOOC
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3096
photos
329
followers
385
following
848% complete
View this month »
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
29th February 2020 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
hotel
,
patio
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close