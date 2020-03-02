Previous
Next
Closed For Business by bkbinthecity
Photo 3096

Closed For Business

Here is one of my favorite pics from our weekend getaway. The patio is closed because it is winter but l think it made for a great shot. By the way this shot is SOOC
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the nineth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
848% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise