The Bridge

Since the weather has been quite nice l decided to go for a walk through one of our many parks.

So l parked the car at Kinsmen Park. If you like your more than welcome to join me.

This park sits on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River and this is the Walterdale Bridge. It is named after Edmonton's first millionaire John Walter who lived on these grounds and ran a number of businesses here.

If your ready let's go