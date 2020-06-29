Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3215
At The Leg
Each day l try to get in some walking and the Legislative Grounds are a great place to walk. Here is a look from the far north side of the grounds
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3215
photos
331
followers
402
following
880% complete
View this month »
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
25th June 2020 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
landscape
,
architecture
,
building
,
fountains
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these neat grounds, quite a lot of walking to do.
June 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close