At The Leg by bkbinthecity
Photo 3215

At The Leg

Each day l try to get in some walking and the Legislative Grounds are a great place to walk. Here is a look from the far north side of the grounds
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
880% complete

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these neat grounds, quite a lot of walking to do.
June 30th, 2020  
