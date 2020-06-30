Sign up
Photo 3216
Remembering A Friend
Today we attended a memorial service for our neighbouring. Richard was 73 and recently passed away from congestive heart failure.
This was the church where the service was held
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dustyloup
ace
So sorry to hear of your friend's passing. The clouds and rain in the parking lot capture that feeling after a funeral so well
July 1st, 2020
