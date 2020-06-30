Previous
Remembering A Friend
Photo 3216

Remembering A Friend

Today we attended a memorial service for our neighbouring. Richard was 73 and recently passed away from congestive heart failure.
This was the church where the service was held
Dustyloup ace
So sorry to hear of your friend's passing. The clouds and rain in the parking lot capture that feeling after a funeral so well
July 1st, 2020  
