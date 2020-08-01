Previous
Next
The Latest by bkbinthecity
Photo 3248

The Latest

This is a painting that my niece just completed for my older sister
I love her work
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monique ace
It is beautiful
August 2nd, 2020  
Dustyloup ace
Wow! This is the niece who just graduated earlier this summer?
August 2nd, 2020  
Ingrid
That is gorgeous!
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise