Photo 3248
The Latest
This is a painting that my niece just completed for my older sister
I love her work
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3248
photos
325
followers
395
following
889% complete
View this month »
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
landscape
,
art
,
painting
Monique
ace
It is beautiful
August 2nd, 2020
Dustyloup
ace
Wow! This is the niece who just graduated earlier this summer?
August 2nd, 2020
Ingrid
That is gorgeous!
August 2nd, 2020
