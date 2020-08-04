Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3251
Then and Now Railroad to Parkland
Here is another Park that sits on the site of another railyard. This was once the site of the CN Railyard. Now it is a lovely green space in downtown Edmonton. They have some archive photos depicting the history of the railroad
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3251
photos
323
followers
394
following
890% complete
View this month »
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
railroad
,
park
,
landscape
,
history
,
archive
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close