Then and Now Railroad to Parkland
Then and Now Railroad to Parkland

Here is another Park that sits on the site of another railyard. This was once the site of the CN Railyard. Now it is a lovely green space in downtown Edmonton. They have some archive photos depicting the history of the railroad
4th August 2020

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
