Previous
Next
Vintage Vehicle by bkbinthecity
Photo 3252

Vintage Vehicle

Today was rather busy. My plan to take pictures didn't work out so I am using a filler.
Here is a shot from spring when l came across this antique car
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jay
Nice shot of a great find
August 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise