Photo 3252
Vintage Vehicle
Today was rather busy. My plan to take pictures didn't work out so I am using a filler.
Here is a shot from spring when l came across this antique car
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3252
photos
324
followers
393
following
890% complete
View this month »
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
Tags
car
,
antique
,
automobile
,
vehicle
Jay
Nice shot of a great find
August 6th, 2020
