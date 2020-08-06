Previous
Next
Feeding Time by bkbinthecity
Photo 3253

Feeding Time

While out taking pictures l spotted these pigeons all lined up enjoying a meal
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Nice capture of these sweet birds! I love to hear them coo.
August 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise