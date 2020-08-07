Previous
Next
Pepsi Anyone by bkbinthecity
Photo 3254

Pepsi Anyone

Located on the back of one of the Gibson Block downtown is this great old signage
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
August 8th, 2020  
Wendy ace
Oh - I much prefer Pepsi to Coke any day!
This sign is so great - too bad it is hidden at the back.
A FAV!
August 8th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wow! A bottle cap, too! Been a very long time since I've seen one on a soda pop bottle. Great shot!
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise