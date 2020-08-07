Sign up
Photo 3254
Pepsi Anyone
Located on the back of one of the Gibson Block downtown is this great old signage
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
3
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3254
photos
325
followers
393
following
891% complete
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
6th August 2020 3:52pm
Tags
advertising
,
architecture
,
building
,
pepsi
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
August 8th, 2020
Wendy
ace
Oh - I much prefer Pepsi to Coke any day!
This sign is so great - too bad it is hidden at the back.
A FAV!
August 8th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wow! A bottle cap, too! Been a very long time since I've seen one on a soda pop bottle. Great shot!
August 8th, 2020
