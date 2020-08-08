Sign up
Photo 3255
On The Avenue
Recently the Army and Navy Store closed its doors. Since then a mural has been painted on the building
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
street
,
mural
,
canada
,
art
,
alberta
,
edmonton
