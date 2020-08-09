Sign up
Photo 3256
Peacekeepers
Today is National Peacekeepers Day. Sitting outside of Edmonton's City Hall are a set of special sculptures honoring Canada's Military and the peacekeeping role they have played around the world
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3256
photos
324
followers
395
following
892% complete
View this month »
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
Album
365
Tags
art
,
metal
,
sculpture
,
military
Monique
ace
Beautiful and meaningful
I remember a teaspoon at both grandparents’ houses with a Canadian soldier in uniform commemorating their help/support in freeing the Netherlands in 1945
August 10th, 2020
