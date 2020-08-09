Previous
Peacekeepers by bkbinthecity
Photo 3256

Peacekeepers

Today is National Peacekeepers Day. Sitting outside of Edmonton's City Hall are a set of special sculptures honoring Canada's Military and the peacekeeping role they have played around the world
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
892% complete

Photo Details

Monique ace
Beautiful and meaningful
I remember a teaspoon at both grandparents’ houses with a Canadian soldier in uniform commemorating their help/support in freeing the Netherlands in 1945
August 10th, 2020  
